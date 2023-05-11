why Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.46

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] loss -2.42% on the last trading session, reaching $0.75 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Nektar Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at March 31, 2023, were $456.8 million as compared to $505.0 million at December 31, 2022. Nektar’s cash and marketable securities are expected to support strategic development activities and operations into at least the middle of 2026.

Nektar Therapeutics represents 188.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.29 million with the latest information. NKTR stock price has been found in the range of $0.7301 to $0.7925.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 3929643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $2.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $3.20 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. On May 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 12 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

Trading performance analysis for NKTR stock

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.28. With this latest performance, NKTR shares dropped by -19.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.34 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9329, while it was recorded at 0.7799 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7244 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -260.97 and a Gross Margin at +68.35. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.98.

Return on Total Capital for NKTR is now -30.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.36. Additionally, NKTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] managed to generate an average of -$1,704,620 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

There are presently around $129 million, or 94.80% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,327,473, which is approximately 0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,930,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.95 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $17.3 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nektar Therapeutics stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 14,708,679 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 19,130,445 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 138,207,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,047,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,550,685 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 12,803,548 shares during the same period.