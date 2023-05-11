why Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.08 at the close of the session, up 1.00%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Mersana Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Initiated dose expansion portion of UPGRADE-A clinical trial of UpRi in combination with carboplatin; interim data expected in second half of 2023.

Advanced enrollment in Phase 3 UP-NEXT clinical trial of UpRi and Phase 1 clinical trial of XMT-1660.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 37.88% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MRSN Stock saw the intraday high of $8.39 and lowest of $7.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.34, which means current price is +119.86% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, MRSN reached a trading volume of 5092500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRSN shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2023, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

How has MRSN stock performed recently?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.25. With this latest performance, MRSN shares gained by 95.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.34 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.82, while it was recorded at 7.54 for the last single week of trading, and 6.19 for the last 200 days.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -766.59 and a Gross Margin at +96.51. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -768.26.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -140.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -143.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -191.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.92. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$1,352,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]

There are presently around $823 million, or 96.70% of MRSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 9,011,437, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.23% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 8,663,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.0 million in MRSN stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $61.0 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 13,432,378 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 4,176,879 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 84,300,429 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,909,686 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,100,010 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 534,815 shares during the same period.