why indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.25

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] price surged by 1.52 percent to reach at $0.12. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM that indie Launches Breakthrough 120 GHz Radar Transceiver.

Expands indie’s automotive portfolio of radar sensing solutions to in-cabin monitoring.

A sum of 3647798 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.14M shares. indie Semiconductor Inc. shares reached a high of $8.39 and dropped to a low of $7.9011 until finishing in the latest session at $8.00.

The one-year INDI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.86. The average equity rating for INDI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

INDI Stock Performance Analysis:

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, INDI shares dropped by -13.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.46, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into indie Semiconductor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.52 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.17.

Return on Total Capital for INDI is now -29.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.18. Additionally, INDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.76.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $641 million, or 61.90% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,752,630, which is approximately -3.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,290,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.32 million in INDI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $51.27 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 10.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 15,639,045 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,698,323 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 61,847,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,184,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,659,884 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 890,169 shares during the same period.