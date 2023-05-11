why Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.23

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] price surged by 0.70 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Graphic Packaging Holding Company President and Chief Executive Officer to Present at Goldman Sachs Conference on May 9.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading fiber-based consumer packaging company, announced today that Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 9 at 1:10 pm ET.

The discussion will be in the form of a fireside chat and will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

A sum of 3949567 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.99M shares. Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares reached a high of $26.155 and dropped to a low of $25.45 until finishing in the latest session at $25.90.

The one-year GPK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.07. The average equity rating for GPK stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $31.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on GPK stock. On December 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GPK shares from 23 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 7.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPK Stock Performance Analysis:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.19. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.68, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 22.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graphic Packaging Holding Company Fundamentals:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

GPK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 17.25%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,529 million, or 94.10% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,693,875, which is approximately 1.943% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,070,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.05 million in GPK stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $432.02 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -18.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 37,229,152 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 34,851,520 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 220,666,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 292,747,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,607,648 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 8,686,970 shares during the same period.