Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE: VSH] surged by $3.55 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.84 during the day while it closed the day at $24.70. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM that New Vishay Intertechnology Gen 3 650 V SiC Schottky Diodes Increase Efficiency and Reliability for Switching Power Designs.

Featuring an MPS Design, 4 A to 40 A Devices Offer Lower Forward Voltage Drop, Capacitive Charge, and Reverse Leakage Current.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock has also gained 16.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VSH stock has inclined by 17.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.26% and gained 14.51% year-on date.

The market cap for VSH stock reached $3.38 billion, with 141.65 million shares outstanding and 138.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 934.41K shares, VSH reached a trading volume of 3790126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSH shares is $21.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on VSH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VSH in the course of the last twelve months was 21.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

VSH stock trade performance evaluation

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.29. With this latest performance, VSH shares gained by 14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.19 for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.58, while it was recorded at 21.98 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.79 and a Gross Margin at +30.24. Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.26.

Return on Total Capital for VSH is now 24.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.02. Additionally, VSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] managed to generate an average of $17,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. go to -11.90%.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [VSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,937 million, or 97.20% of VSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,679,609, which is approximately 1.487% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,736,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.3 million in VSH stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $229.47 million in VSH stock with ownership of nearly 5.964% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Vishay Intertechnology Inc. [NYSE:VSH] by around 7,297,037 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 7,928,677 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 103,697,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,923,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSH stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 707,891 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 550,684 shares during the same period.