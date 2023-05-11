Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ: ISPO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 47.63% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 45.17%. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Inspirato Announces First Quarter Financial and Operating Results.

Except as otherwise stated, all financial results discussed below are presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. As supplemental information, we have provided certain additional non-GAAP financial measures in this press release’s supplemental tables, and such supplemental tables include a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. The sum of individual metrics may not always equal total amounts indicated due to rounding.

Over the last 12 months, ISPO stock dropped by -79.01%. The one-year Inspirato Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.27. The average equity rating for ISPO stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $128.33 million, with 59.20 million shares outstanding and 52.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 216.16K shares, ISPO stock reached a trading volume of 5514899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPO shares is $2.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Inspirato Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Inspirato Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on ISPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inspirato Incorporated is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

ISPO Stock Performance Analysis:

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.17. With this latest performance, ISPO shares gained by 27.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.99 for Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9038, while it was recorded at 0.7956 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8716 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Inspirato Incorporated Fundamentals:

Inspirato Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Inspirato Incorporated [ISPO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $47 million, or 55.00% of ISPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPO stocks are: KPCB XIV ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 11,890,097, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XIII, LLC, holding 10,716,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.36 million in ISPO stocks shares; and W CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $7.73 million in ISPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

29 institutional holders increased their position in Inspirato Incorporated [NASDAQ:ISPO] by around 7,743,048 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 878,532 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 36,064,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,685,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPO stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,572,721 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 833,162 shares during the same period.