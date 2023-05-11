Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Valvoline Inc. [NYSE: VVV] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 12.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $38.45. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Valvoline Reports Second-Quarter Results.

Sale of Global Products Complete, Moving Forward with Return of Proceeds.

Completed sale of Global Products business on March 1, generating $2.38 billion of net proceeds and an after-tax gain on the sale of discontinued operations of $1.15 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6191527 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Valvoline Inc. stands at 2.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.83%.

The market cap for VVV stock reached $6.48 billion, with 175.20 million shares outstanding and 171.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, VVV reached a trading volume of 6191527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valvoline Inc. [VVV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVV shares is $39.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valvoline Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Valvoline Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $30 to $36, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on VVV stock. On March 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VVV shares from 39 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valvoline Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has VVV stock performed recently?

Valvoline Inc. [VVV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.94. With this latest performance, VVV shares gained by 8.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.52, while it was recorded at 35.00 for the last single week of trading, and 31.94 for the last 200 days.

Valvoline Inc. [VVV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valvoline Inc. [VVV] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.54. Valvoline Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.85.

Return on Total Capital for VVV is now 9.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 699.28. Additionally, VVV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 634.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 79.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Valvoline Inc. [VVV] managed to generate an average of $12,292 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Valvoline Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VVV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valvoline Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valvoline Inc. [VVV]

There are presently around $6,148 million, or 94.00% of VVV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,123,333, which is approximately 0.894% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,558,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $636.67 million in VVV stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $557.57 million in VVV stock with ownership of nearly -9.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valvoline Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Valvoline Inc. [NYSE:VVV] by around 17,552,303 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 20,417,908 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 121,936,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,906,286 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVV stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,820,243 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 9,543,212 shares during the same period.