Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 8.84 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $41.85. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:07 AM that Syneos Health Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue for the first quarter of $1,356.8 million increased 1.5% on a reported basis and increased 2.4% on a constant currency basis year-over-year.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22147511 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Syneos Health Inc. stands at 2.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for SYNH stock reached $4.25 billion, with 102.91 million shares outstanding and 61.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 22147511 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $41.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $30 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on SYNH stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYNH shares from 66 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has SYNH stock performed recently?

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.08. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 4.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.54 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.51, while it was recorded at 39.58 for the last single week of trading, and 43.76 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Syneos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.94.

Return on Total Capital for SYNH is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.94. Additionally, SYNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] managed to generate an average of $9,066 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 0.27%.

Insider trade positions for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]

There are presently around $4,177 million, or 99.30% of SYNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,030,376, which is approximately 4.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,346,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $432.99 million in SYNH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $413.49 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly 4.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 22,321,775 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 20,173,132 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 57,312,865 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,807,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,686,704 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 7,775,226 shares during the same period.