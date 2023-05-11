Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sonos Inc. [SONO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ: SONO] loss -2.89% or -0.63 points to close at $21.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3307619 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Sonos Expands into Commercial Spaces with Launch of Sonos Pro.

Sonos’ new SaaS offering makes it easy to bring great sound to businesses with remote monitoring and management, commercially-licensed music, personalized support and more.

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced Sonos Pro, a new flexible software as a service (SaaS) offering that makes it easy for businesses to deliver great sound across each of their locations. A new product category for Sonos, the subscription-based offering includes a simple dashboard to remotely manage a system across multiple locations, commercially-licensed music, personalized support, and more. The service works seamlessly with a business’ existing Sonos hardware to fill any space with immersive sound. Sonos Pro is available in the United States starting today, with additional markets to follow.

It opened the trading session at $21.97, the shares rose to $21.98 and dropped to $20.9424, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SONO points out that the company has recorded 35.06% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -54.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, SONO reached to a volume of 3307619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sonos Inc. [SONO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SONO shares is $23.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SONO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Sonos Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $43 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Sonos Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on SONO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonos Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for SONO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.45.

Trading performance analysis for SONO stock

Sonos Inc. [SONO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.66. With this latest performance, SONO shares gained by 4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SONO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.74 for Sonos Inc. [SONO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.09, while it was recorded at 21.50 for the last single week of trading, and 17.94 for the last 200 days.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sonos Inc. [SONO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Sonos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.85.

Return on Total Capital for SONO is now 18.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.45. Additionally, SONO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sonos Inc. [SONO] managed to generate an average of $36,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Sonos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Sonos Inc. [SONO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SONO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sonos Inc. go to 6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sonos Inc. [SONO]

There are presently around $2,332 million, or 89.40% of SONO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SONO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,391,852, which is approximately 4.21% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,039,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $296.93 million in SONO stocks shares; and COLISEUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $135.37 million in SONO stock with ownership of nearly -10.983% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sonos Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Sonos Inc. [NASDAQ:SONO] by around 13,363,577 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 13,087,157 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 83,790,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,241,315 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SONO stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,652,299 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,057,951 shares during the same period.