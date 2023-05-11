Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] slipped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $4.86 at the close of the session, down 0.00%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock is now 6.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TV Stock saw the intraday high of $5.03 and lowest of $4.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.39, which means current price is +10.90% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 3650396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $7.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 6.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has TV stock performed recently?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.02 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.93 and a Gross Margin at +30.67. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.24.

Return on Total Capital for TV is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.62. Additionally, TV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] managed to generate an average of -$341,717 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $1,077 million, or 40.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 64,848,920, which is approximately -0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 31,955,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $155.31 million in TV stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $96.49 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly -60.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 33,705,399 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 39,723,903 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 148,105,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,534,714 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,883,274 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,689,784 shares during the same period.