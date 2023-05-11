Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE: BE] loss -8.49% or -1.41 points to close at $15.20 with a heavy trading volume of 5993677 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Bloom Energy Reports Record Revenue in First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) reported today its total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 grew 37% compared with the first quarter of 2022. The record revenue for the quarter was driven by continued growth in Product and Service revenue and supported an improvement in operating margin of over five percentage points.

It opened the trading session at $17.57, the shares rose to $17.57 and dropped to $15.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BE points out that the company has recorded -21.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, BE reached to a volume of 5993677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BE shares is $29.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Bloom Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $35 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2023, representing the official price target for Bloom Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $29 to $27, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on BE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bloom Energy Corporation is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for BE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77.

Trading performance analysis for BE stock

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.88. With this latest performance, BE shares dropped by -19.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.42 for Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.58, while it was recorded at 16.38 for the last single week of trading, and 21.17 for the last 200 days.

Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.77 and a Gross Margin at +12.37. Bloom Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.14.

Return on Total Capital for BE is now -19.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -119.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.28. Additionally, BE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 281.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bloom Energy Corporation [BE] managed to generate an average of -$119,134 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Bloom Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bloom Energy Corporation [BE]

There are presently around $2,262 million, or 81.80% of BE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,877,698, which is approximately -0.228% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 20,000,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $332.2 million in BE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $258.4 million in BE stock with ownership of nearly -4.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

157 institutional holders increased their position in Bloom Energy Corporation [NYSE:BE] by around 11,370,686 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 11,573,290 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 113,233,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,177,264 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,882,554 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 5,275,977 shares during the same period.