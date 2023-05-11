Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] is -47.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vyant Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNT] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 28.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.37. The company report on May 4, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Vyant Bio Announces Filing of Form 25 for Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting and SEC Deregistration.

Today, Vyant Bio announced that the Company has filed a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and the delisting is expected to become effective on or about May 14, 2023, with the last day of trading on Nasdaq being May 12, 2023. Following delisting of such securities from Nasdaq, Vyant Bio anticipates that its Common Stock will be quoted on the Pink Open Market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. (the “OTC”) under the symbol “VYNT” starting on or about May 15, 2023. The Company intends to continue to provide information to its stockholders and to take such other actions within its control to enable its Common Stock to be quoted on the OTC Pink Open Market in the Pink Limited Information market tier. There is no guarantee, however, that a broker will continue to make a market in the common stock and that trading of the Common Stock will continue on an OTC market or otherwise. Going forward, Vyant Bio may, from time to time, when it deems appropriate, provide limited information regarding its financial status and business activities, or issue press releases for select events or developments.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6207376 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vyant Bio Inc. stands at 31.15% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.70%.

The market cap for VYNT stock reached $2.35 million, with 5.91 million shares outstanding and 4.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 70.42K shares, VYNT reached a trading volume of 6207376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vyant Bio Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

How has VYNT stock performed recently?

Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.58. With this latest performance, VYNT shares dropped by -25.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5505, while it was recorded at 0.3133 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6853 for the last 200 days.

Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2389.19 and a Gross Margin at -51.35. Vyant Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2373.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.83.

Vyant Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vyant Bio Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of VYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,719, which is approximately -3.727% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRONTIER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 40,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in VYNT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14000.0 in VYNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vyant Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Vyant Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNT] by around 39,576 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 72,612 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 252,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNT stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,392 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 62,508 shares during the same period.