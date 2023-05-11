VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] Is Currently 6.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.145 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Vistagen Presents New Fasedienol (PH94B) Research at 2023 Anxiety and Depression Association of America Conference.

Results from new study further support that fasedienol acts locally in the nasal passages and does not require systemic uptake or direct activity on neurons in the brain to achieve fast-acting anti-anxiety effects.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced new data, presented at the 2023 Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA) Conference in Washington, D.C., that further supporting the proposed mechanism of action (MOA) of fasedienol (PH94B), the Company’s rapid-onset investigational pherine nasal spray in Phase 3 development for the treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). Findings from the study demonstrate local metabolism and clearance of fasedienol from the nasal passages. This discovery of the local nasal clearance of fasedienol may explain prior research findings that fasedienol is absent from systemic circulation and from the brain after intranasal administration, contributing to its favorable safety profile in all clinical studies to date, which studies have involved over 30,000 doses of fasedienol administered to adults with SAD.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 4.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VTGN stock has declined by -23.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.38% and gained 38.06% year-on date.

The market cap for VTGN stock reached $32.05 million, with 206.84 million shares outstanding and 205.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 5063258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]:

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

VTGN stock trade performance evaluation

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.48. With this latest performance, VTGN shares gained by 12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1408, while it was recorded at 0.1301 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1537 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4308.68 and a Gross Margin at +26.49. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4307.19.

Return on Total Capital for VTGN is now -58.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.73. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.70. Additionally, VTGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,733 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 28.90% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,267,968, which is approximately 4.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,162,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in VTGN stocks shares; and GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP, currently with $0.68 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 2,754,486 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 16,527,946 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 21,938,068 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,220,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 742,029 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,157,041 shares during the same period.