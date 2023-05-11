VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] Revenue clocked in at $354.30 million, down -15.79% YTD: What’s Next?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] closed the trading session at $3.84 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.51, while the highest price level was $4.00. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:35 PM that VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.79 percent and weekly performance of -4.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, EGY reached to a volume of 3579120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGY shares is $9.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

EGY stock trade performance evaluation

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.95. With this latest performance, EGY shares dropped by -7.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.12 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.41, while it was recorded at 4.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.84 and a Gross Margin at +54.54. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.18.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VAALCO Energy Inc. go to 2.00%.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $220 million, or 33.20% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 7,278,944, which is approximately 631.466% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,208,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.68 million in EGY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $22.34 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly 96.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VAALCO Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 22,119,901 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 12,405,853 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,875,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,401,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,323,391 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,016 shares during the same period.