Treasure Global Inc. [TGL] is -8.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Treasure Global Inc. [NASDAQ: TGL] jumped around 0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.57 at the close of the session, up 5.37%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Treasure Global Integrates Chatbot Feature into ZCITY App, Powered by its AI Data Analysis Engine and ChatGPT.

– Chatbot Will Provide ZCITY Users With Chat And Reward Functionality And Merchants With Expanded Ability To Capture Data On User Behavior -.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global”, or the “Company”), an innovative technology company focused on providing seamless solutions for lifestyle needs, today announced the integration of artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a user friendly chatbot powered by Treasure Global’s data analysis engine and ChatGPT into its proprietary ZCITY App.

Treasure Global Inc. stock is now -8.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.30 and lowest of $1.43 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.80, which means current price is +34.19% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 126.49K shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 3609134 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Treasure Global Inc. [TGL]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

How has TGL stock performed recently?

Treasure Global Inc. [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.44. With this latest performance, TGL shares gained by 3.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.49% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.31 for Treasure Global Inc. [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4768, while it was recorded at 1.4860 for the last single week of trading.

Treasure Global Inc. [TGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Treasure Global Inc. [TGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.77 and a Gross Margin at +0.60. Treasure Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.74.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1,027.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 24.93.Treasure Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Treasure Global Inc. [TGL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of TGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 13,816, which is approximately -45.673% of the company’s market cap and around 35.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,091 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in TGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $0.0 in TGL stock with ownership of nearly 319.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Treasure Global Inc. [NASDAQ:TGL] by around 328 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 96,423 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 75,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,107 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGL stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 50 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 84,808 shares during the same period.