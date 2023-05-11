The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain 44.93% so far this year. What now?

The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ: TTD] closed the trading session at $64.97 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $64.50, while the highest price level was $66.42. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that The Trade Desk Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Announces Plans for Chief Financial Officer Transition.

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD), a provider of a global technology platform for buyers of advertising, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“We delivered outstanding performance in the first quarter, once again outpacing the digital advertising market, growing revenue 21% year-over-year to $383 million. Our strong start to the year is testament to the increasing value that marketers place on objective, transparent, data-driven media buying on the open internet,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk. “2023 is already proving to be a pivotal year for our industry. The shift from linear to connected TV continues to accelerate and fully decisioned programmatic will feature more prominently than ever at this year’s upfronts. At the same time, more leading marketers are leveraging new innovations, such as shopper data, to better understand the relationship between campaign activity and consumer action. As The Trade Desk continues to innovate in these and many other areas, we are well positioned to deliver premium value to our clients and gain share.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.93 percent and weekly performance of 3.94 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, TTD reached to a volume of 9215255 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTD shares is $68.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for The Trade Desk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2023, representing the official price target for The Trade Desk Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while New Street analysts kept a Neutral rating on TTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Trade Desk Inc. is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTD in the course of the last twelve months was 66.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TTD stock trade performance evaluation

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, TTD shares gained by 5.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.55 for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.96, while it was recorded at 63.58 for the last single week of trading, and 55.42 for the last 200 days.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.20 and a Gross Margin at +82.18. The Trade Desk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.38.

Return on Total Capital for TTD is now 5.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.34. Additionally, TTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] managed to generate an average of $19,273 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.The Trade Desk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Trade Desk Inc. go to 24.00%.

The Trade Desk Inc. [TTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,145 million, or 77.20% of TTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTD stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 45,831,137, which is approximately -2.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,691,898 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.61 billion in TTD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.24 billion in TTD stock with ownership of nearly -3.671% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Trade Desk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in The Trade Desk Inc. [NASDAQ:TTD] by around 22,549,803 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 25,308,545 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 281,911,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 329,769,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTD stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,532,418 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,068,529 shares during the same period.