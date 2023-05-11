The Benchmark Company lifts Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: PGY] jumped around 0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.91 at the close of the session, up 12.01%. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM that Pagaya to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (“Pagaya” or the “Company”), a global technology company delivering artificial intelligence infrastructure for the financial ecosystem, announced today that the Company’s management team will be participating in the following investor conferences in May and June:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Needham Technology & Media ConferenceDate: May 16, 2023Location: New York, NY.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock is now -26.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PGY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9424 and lowest of $0.818 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 34.50, which means current price is +16.67% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, PGY reached a trading volume of 4668973 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGY shares is $2.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $1.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.25, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has PGY stock performed recently?

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, PGY shares dropped by -8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9668, while it was recorded at 0.8418 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1581 for the last 200 days.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.96 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.11.

Return on Total Capital for PGY is now -41.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.84. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.35. Additionally, PGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.53.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [PGY]

There are presently around $191 million, or 42.20% of PGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGY stocks are: VIOLA VENTURES V.C. MANAGEMENT 4 LTD. with ownership of 98,109,329, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.02% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 63,001,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.16 million in PGY stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $34.69 million in PGY stock with ownership of nearly 1.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:PGY] by around 5,005,485 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 17,019,878 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 213,755,929 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,781,292 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGY stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,910,393 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 63,948 shares during the same period.