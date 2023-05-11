Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] Is Currently 0.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE: SHO] gained 0.58% or 0.06 points to close at $10.49 with a heavy trading volume of 3658765 shares. The company report on May 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2023.

Returns Additional Capital to Stockholders Through Incremental Share Repurchases and DividendsRefinances Only 2023 Debt Maturity.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the “Company” or “Sunstone”) (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the lodging industry, today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $10.58, the shares rose to $10.70 and dropped to $10.325, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SHO points out that the company has recorded 0.96% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -21.98% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, SHO reached to a volume of 3658765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHO shares is $10.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHO stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Underweight rating on SHO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for SHO stock

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.37. With this latest performance, SHO shares gained by 9.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.73 for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.74, while it was recorded at 10.27 for the last single week of trading, and 10.37 for the last 200 days.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.31 and a Gross Margin at +21.82. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.52.

Return on Total Capital for SHO is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.89. Additionally, SHO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO] managed to generate an average of $2,179,025 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. go to 19.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [SHO]

There are presently around $2,364 million, or 111.61% of SHO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,211,256, which is approximately 6.614% of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,677,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $363.76 million in SHO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $148.03 million in SHO stock with ownership of nearly 3.359% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. [NYSE:SHO] by around 12,661,912 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 24,368,145 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 188,326,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,356,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHO stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,639,292 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 5,499,668 shares during the same period.