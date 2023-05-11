Stifel lifts Dynatrace Inc. [DT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] jumped around 1.97 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.26 at the close of the session, up 4.45%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, announced today that its executives will present at two upcoming investor conferences, as follows:.

Bank of America Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, June 6 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

Dynatrace Inc. stock is now 20.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DT Stock saw the intraday high of $46.30 and lowest of $44.7112 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.00, which means current price is +30.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, DT reached a trading volume of 3798289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynatrace Inc. [DT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $48.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $42 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 44.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DT stock performed recently?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.21. With this latest performance, DT shares gained by 11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.42, while it was recorded at 44.42 for the last single week of trading, and 39.00 for the last 200 days.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Total Capital for DT is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.97. Additionally, DT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynatrace Inc. [DT] managed to generate an average of $14,570 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 20.01%.

Insider trade positions for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

There are presently around $13,065 million, or 99.83% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,257,960 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in DT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $911.31 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 1.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 17,504,326 shares. Additionally, 189 investors decreased positions by around 16,793,134 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 248,138,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 282,435,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,712,084 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 5,872,217 shares during the same period.