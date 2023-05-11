Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is -22.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] closed the trading session at $0.80 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.62, while the highest price level was $0.82. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.16 percent and weekly performance of 36.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -35.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 33.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 16066484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.02.

SENS stock trade performance evaluation

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 36.43. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 33.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7230, while it was recorded at 0.6622 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1526 for the last 200 days.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $93 million, or 27.50% of SENS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,405,894, which is approximately 3.451% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,013,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.26 million in SENS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.42 million in SENS stock with ownership of nearly 4.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Senseonics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS] by around 7,947,992 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 6,758,515 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 100,783,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,489,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SENS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,413,614 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,948,726 shares during the same period.