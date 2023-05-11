Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell -6.41% so far this year. What now?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] closed the trading session at $121.27 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $121.00, while the highest price level was $134.89. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments.

Total revenues, which consist of net product revenues and collaboration revenues, for the first quarter 2023 totaled $253.5 million.

Net product revenues for the first quarter 2023 totaled $231.5 million, a 23% increase over the same quarter of prior year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.41 percent and weekly performance of -3.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 20.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -12.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.07 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, SRPT reached to a volume of 4484929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $167.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $141 to $187, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on SRPT stock. On December 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SRPT shares from 125 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 5.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.34.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -12.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.35 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.36, while it was recorded at 126.92 for the last single week of trading, and 119.85 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.83 and a Gross Margin at +80.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.40.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -25.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -34.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 420.15. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 416.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$605,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,565 million, or 89.10% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,033,264, which is approximately -0.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,028,016 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $731.02 million in SRPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $664.82 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 7,843,877 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 7,032,843 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 64,000,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,877,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,592,137 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 1,286,950 shares during the same period.