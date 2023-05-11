Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] Is Currently -0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGMO] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.30 during the day while it closed the day at $1.27. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Sangamo Therapeutics to Present Pre-clinical Data From Its Genomic Engineering Platform at the 26th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT).

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGMO), a genomic medicine company, today announced that the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) has accepted 14 Sangamo abstracts for presentation at the 26th ASGCT Annual Meeting being held May 16-20, 2023, in-person in Los Angeles, CA and in a virtual format. Presentations will focus on the progression of Sangamo’s pre-clinical programs, including data from the prioritized neurology programs Nav1.7 and Prion, innovations in the epigenetic regulation platform and advances in AAV capsid engineering for delivery.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“The data to be presented at ASGCT reflect important advances in areas core to our strategy, including epigenetic regulation for neurological disorders and engineered AAV capsids to potentially address the issues of delivery,” said Jason Fontenot, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Sangamo. “We are excited to share such a depth of pre-clinical data and look forward to presenting the innovation that continues to emerge from our research efforts, to potentially deliver transformative medicines to patients in need.”.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -4.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SGMO stock has declined by -59.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.54% and lost -59.55% year-on date.

The market cap for SGMO stock reached $221.02 million, with 164.83 million shares outstanding and 138.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, SGMO reached a trading volume of 3556157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMO shares is $8.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on SGMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

SGMO stock trade performance evaluation

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.51. With this latest performance, SGMO shares dropped by -13.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.07 for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8067, while it was recorded at 1.3040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5922 for the last 200 days.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [SGMO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131 million, or 61.50% of SGMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,359,441, which is approximately 7.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,045,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.84 million in SGMO stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS LP, currently with $16.07 million in SGMO stock with ownership of nearly -3.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGMO] by around 11,949,112 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 4,585,980 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 86,958,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,494,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMO stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 297,225 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,329,516 shares during the same period.