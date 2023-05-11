Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, up 37.42% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] price surged by 0.92 percent to reach at $0.51. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Roku Adds New Home Monitoring System and Feature Updates to Smart Home Lineup.

The $99 system featuring keypad, siren, and sensors offers a simple and affordable entry to home monitoring.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced an expansion to Roku’s Smart Home lineup to include home monitoring devices, adding to the existing suite of security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more. The new Roku Home Monitoring System SE includes all the essential pieces to feel safer at home – two entry sensors, a motion sensor, a wire-free keypad, and a hub with a built-in siren – with the option to either monitor your home yourself or subscribe to professional 24/7 monitoring. The products will be available starting today online at Roku.com and exclusively in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com starting May 15.

A sum of 4664339 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.08M shares. Roku Inc. shares reached a high of $57.71 and dropped to a low of $55.38 until finishing in the latest session at $55.93.

The one-year ROKU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.37. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $66.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt dropped their target price from $64 to $61. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $53, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Sell rating on ROKU stock. On April 27, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 85 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 2.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.06.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.88 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.01, while it was recorded at 54.96 for the last single week of trading, and 59.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.74 and a Gross Margin at +43.33. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.93.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -15.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.18. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$138,335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

ROKU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,575 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,483,431, which is approximately 3.041% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $624.18 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $422.1 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -3.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 13,515,551 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 12,350,618 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 73,811,404 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,677,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,224,453 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,657,164 shares during the same period.