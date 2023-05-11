Piper Sandler slashes price target on Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] – find out why.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CTKB] loss -24.04% on the last trading session, reaching $8.86 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cytek Biosciences Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. represents 135.02 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.21 billion with the latest information. CTKB stock price has been found in the range of $8.66 to $10.90.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, CTKB reached a trading volume of 6240253 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTKB shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTKB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytek Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTKB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for CTKB stock

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.38. With this latest performance, CTKB shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTKB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.11 for Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 11.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.18 for the last 200 days.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.73 and a Gross Margin at +61.92. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.57.

Return on Total Capital for CTKB is now -0.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.60. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.43. Additionally, CTKB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB] managed to generate an average of $4,419 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cytek Biosciences Inc. [CTKB]

There are presently around $570 million, or 53.10% of CTKB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTKB stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 13,381,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 8,684,530 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.99 million in CTKB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $74.18 million in CTKB stock with ownership of nearly 5.683% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytek Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Cytek Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CTKB] by around 5,332,471 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,611,522 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 56,376,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,320,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTKB stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,373,997 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 647,202 shares during the same period.