Piper Sandler slashes price target on Celanese Corporation [CE] – find out why.

Celanese Corporation [NYSE: CE] closed the trading session at $102.93 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.33, while the highest price level was $107.13. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Celanese Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today reported first quarter 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.86 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.01. The Company generated net sales of $2.9 billion in the quarter, an increase of 22 percent over the prior quarter. Net sales reflected a sequential volume increase of 19 percent over the prior quarter that was partially offset by a pricing decrease of 4 percent. Volume increased due to an additional month of sales from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) acquisition as well as demand recovery in Europe and Asia as the quarter progressed. The Company exercised its commercial flexibility and global supply chain to capture improved demand and to offset the impact of sequentially lower variable margin across many products, due to moderation in input costs that was more than offset by pricing declines. As a result of sequentially higher contributions from Engineered Materials and the Acetyl Chain, the Company reported first quarter consolidated operating profit of $251 million, adjusted EBIT of $424 million, and operating EBITDA of $596 million. In the first full quarter under its ownership, Celanese delivered a significant sequential increase in the M&M earnings contribution due primarily to higher sequential volume and approximately $10 million in savings in the quarter from cost synergies.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The difference between GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was primarily due to $99 million in M&A-related costs, predominantly related to the M&M acquisition, and $26 million in exit and shutdown costs.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.67 percent and weekly performance of 2.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CE reached to a volume of 3777852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celanese Corporation [CE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CE shares is $128.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Celanese Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $135 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Celanese Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $98 to $125, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on CE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celanese Corporation is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CE stock trade performance evaluation

Celanese Corporation [CE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.21. With this latest performance, CE shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.79 for Celanese Corporation [CE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 107.36, while it was recorded at 104.11 for the last single week of trading, and 107.48 for the last 200 days.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Celanese Corporation [CE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.86 and a Gross Margin at +23.54. Celanese Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.66.

Return on Total Capital for CE is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Celanese Corporation [CE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 268.33. Additionally, CE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 243.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 66.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Celanese Corporation [CE] managed to generate an average of $143,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Celanese Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celanese Corporation [CE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celanese Corporation go to 2.66%.

Celanese Corporation [CE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,644 million, or 96.60% of CE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,332,489, which is approximately 2.631% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, holding 9,710,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in CE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $798.97 million in CE stock with ownership of nearly -0.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Celanese Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Celanese Corporation [NYSE:CE] by around 9,691,102 shares. Additionally, 286 investors decreased positions by around 8,299,963 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 83,825,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,816,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CE stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,878,406 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 1,193,455 shares during the same period.