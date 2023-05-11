Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock Initiated by Barclays analyst, price target now $14

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $12.518 during the day while it closed the day at $11.91. The company report on May 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM that PacBio to Present at BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the BofA Securities 2023 Health Care Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PacBio management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, May 10th, 2023, at 9:20 am Pacific Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived event webcast at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock has also gained 1.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PACB stock has inclined by 14.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.45% and gained 45.60% year-on date.

The market cap for PACB stock reached $2.90 billion, with 226.26 million shares outstanding and 206.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.78M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 3495920 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $13.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price from $13 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2023, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17.

PACB stock trade performance evaluation

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.36. With this latest performance, PACB shares gained by 8.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 12.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.76 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -237.58 and a Gross Margin at +38.08. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -244.92.

Return on Total Capital for PACB is now -18.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.59. Additionally, PACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] managed to generate an average of -$408,645 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,729 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 27,753,679, which is approximately 8.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,279,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.52 million in PACB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $220.76 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly 3.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 28,234,491 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 24,256,386 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 176,647,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,138,218 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,667,885 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,966,095 shares during the same period.