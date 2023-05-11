Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] is 39.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ: LPRO] gained 24.57% on the last trading session, reaching $9.43 price per share at the time. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Open Lending Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

“First quarter results were ahead of our expectations and included the certification of 32,408 loans and total revenue of $38.4 million. We also reported net income of $12.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.2 million, ” said Keith Jezek, CEO of Open Lending. “In this challenging economic environment, we remain laser focused on further refining and optimizing our sales channels, enhancing our technology offering and attracting and retaining top talent. We feel that the challenges our industry faces will eventually subside and that we are well positioned to capture the pent-up demand when conditions improve.”.

Open Lending Corporation represents 125.77 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.09 billion with the latest information. LPRO stock price has been found in the range of $9.06 to $11.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 904.65K shares, LPRO reached a trading volume of 3853467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPRO shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Open Lending Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $22 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Open Lending Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $8, while Morgan Stanley kept a Underweight rating on LPRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Open Lending Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPRO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.60.

Trading performance analysis for LPRO stock

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.52. With this latest performance, LPRO shares gained by 33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.62 for Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.97, while it was recorded at 7.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.99 for the last 200 days.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.35 and a Gross Margin at +88.05. Open Lending Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.09.

Return on Total Capital for LPRO is now 28.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.46. Additionally, LPRO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Open Lending Corporation [LPRO] managed to generate an average of $370,111 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Open Lending Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.60 and a Current Ratio set at 18.60.

Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Open Lending Corporation go to -2.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Open Lending Corporation [LPRO]

There are presently around $1,135 million, or 93.70% of LPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPRO stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS LP with ownership of 17,047,158, which is approximately -0.592% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,025,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $103.97 million in LPRO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $87.43 million in LPRO stock with ownership of nearly 1.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Open Lending Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Open Lending Corporation [NASDAQ:LPRO] by around 17,112,413 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,249,265 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 92,032,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,393,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPRO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,106,872 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 6,093,723 shares during the same period.