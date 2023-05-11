On Holding AG [ONON] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $33

On Holding AG [NYSE: ONON] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.86% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.09%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that On to Release First Quarter Results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, and Announces New Reporting of Net Sales by Geography Beginning Q1’23.

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (the “Company”) (NYSE: ONON) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, before U.S. financial markets open.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on May 16, 2023 (2:00 pm CET on May 16, 2023). To access the live conference call by telephone, please dial the following numbers:.

Over the last 12 months, ONON stock rose by 57.47%. The one-year On Holding AG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.37. The average equity rating for ONON stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.83 billion, with 317.65 million shares outstanding and 141.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, ONON stock reached a trading volume of 3904900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on On Holding AG [ONON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONON shares is $32.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for On Holding AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2023, representing the official price target for On Holding AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $28, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ONON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for On Holding AG is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

ONON Stock Performance Analysis:

On Holding AG [ONON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, ONON shares gained by 9.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.48 for On Holding AG [ONON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.63, while it was recorded at 33.42 for the last single week of trading, and 21.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into On Holding AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and On Holding AG [ONON] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.96 and a Gross Margin at +52.77. On Holding AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20.

On Holding AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

On Holding AG [ONON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,735 million, or 39.60% of ONON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 28,176,424, which is approximately 0.642% of the company’s market cap and around 33.16% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 9,146,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.51 million in ONON stocks shares; and DURABLE CAPITAL PARTNERS LP, currently with $232.88 million in ONON stock with ownership of nearly -16.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in On Holding AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in On Holding AG [NYSE:ONON] by around 14,365,119 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 12,380,897 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 84,336,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,082,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONON stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,960,240 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 3,356,156 shares during the same period.