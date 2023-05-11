Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] moved down -13.85: Why It’s Important

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: NAVB] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.14, while the highest price level was $0.18. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Drives Strategy Forward, Shifts Approach for Communications.

The company introduces Fix, Fund, Propel approach to further focus on strategic objectives; will publish financial and corporate development highlights via press release in lieu of conference call and webcast for Q1 2023 results.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NAVB) (“Navidea” or the “Company”), a company focused on the development of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics, today announced the introduction of a Fix, Fund, Propel approach to driving the Company’s strategy forward; The Company will issue a press release detailing financial highlights and corporate developments in lieu of hosting conference call and webcast for the first quarter ended March 31st, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.33 percent and weekly performance of -28.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -47.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.92 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 135.07K shares, NAVB reached to a volume of 3670829 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]:

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 13, 2013. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann dropped their target price from $7.50 to $3. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2013, representing the official price target for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Burrill Institutional Research analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on NAVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 72.31.

NAVB stock trade performance evaluation

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.43. With this latest performance, NAVB shares dropped by -47.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.99 for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2699, while it was recorded at 0.1672 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2974 for the last 200 days.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB] shares currently have an operating margin of -21402.08 and a Gross Margin at -492.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23117.58.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [NAVB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of NAVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 667,740, which is approximately -6.365% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; ALLRED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 164,738 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in NAVB stocks shares; and WARBERG ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23000.0 in NAVB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:NAVB] by around 402,488 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 316,155 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 942,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,661,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAVB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 306,051 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 252,573 shares during the same period.