Matterport Inc. [MTTR] Revenue clocked in at $136.10 million, up 1.43% YTD: What’s Next?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] closed the trading session at $2.84 on 05/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.605, while the highest price level was $2.93. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Matterport Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Q1 total revenue of $38.0 million, up 33% year-over-year and above high end of guidance range.

Q1 subscription revenue reached record $19.8 million, above high end of guidance range.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.43 percent and weekly performance of 22.94 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 5194728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70.

MTTR stock trade performance evaluation

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.94. With this latest performance, MTTR shares gained by 2.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.48 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.65, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTTR is now -63.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, MTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] managed to generate an average of -$188,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $270 million, or 40.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,667,971, which is approximately 11.412% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,049,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.26 million in MTTR stocks shares; and DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD., currently with $50.13 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly -11.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 9,370,649 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 10,356,323 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 75,511,815 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,238,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,450,373 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,957,173 shares during the same period.