Market cap of Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] reaches 56.36M – now what?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] gained 15.97% or 0.15 points to close at $1.09 with a heavy trading volume of 5159692 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM that Red Cat Receives Order for 200 Long-Range, High-Speed Drones for Ukrainian Deployment.

The FPV drones will be delivered to Ukraine in June. The drones to be shipped have the highest power-to-weight ratio in the drone industry, offering increased maneuverability, especially when combined with the FPV functionality of the drones. These FPV drones can also fly in GPS-denied and GPS-jammed battlefield conditions.

It opened the trading session at $0.92, the shares rose to $1.45 and dropped to $0.92, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RCAT points out that the company has recorded 3.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 101.76K shares, RCAT reached to a volume of 5159692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCAT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91.

Trading performance analysis for RCAT stock

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.61. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0202, while it was recorded at 0.9290 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3703 for the last 200 days.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -202.25 and a Gross Margin at +14.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -181.82.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -29.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.87. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$166,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.40% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,276,730, which is approximately 0.046% of the company’s market cap and around 28.90% of the total institutional ownership; PELION, INC., holding 898,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.98 million in RCAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.37 million in RCAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.479% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Cat Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RCAT] by around 136,621 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,771 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,165,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,789,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCAT stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 116,486 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,247,211 shares during the same period.