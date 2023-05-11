Market cap of PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] reaches 266.42B – now what?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] price surged by 0.07 percent to reach at $0.13. The company report on May 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Gatorade Announces Partnership with WNBA Basketball Star Kia Nurse.

Gatorade continues to diversify partnership portfolio with addition of Kia Nurse and women’s basketball.

Gatorade® Canada is proud to announce its partnership with Kia Nurse of the Seattle Storm. The partnership marks an exciting new chapter for both Gatorade and Nurse, as they continue to support and celebrate the continued achievements of women’s sports. This partnership maintains Gatorade’s and Nurse’s commitment to investing in areas that fuel the future of sport, the sport culture and breaking down barriers to keep athletes in the game. The Hamilton, Ontario native has taken basketball by storm as a two-time NCAA® women’s basketball champion, WNBA All-Star, and Canadian Olympian. In addition to her success on the court, Nurse has used her platform to create programs that support top-tier girls basketball players with developing their skills, as well as camps that give young athletes the opportunity to have access to training and skills development. Nurse also shares her knowledge on TSN in her role as NBA and NCAA Basketball analyst.

A sum of 4351533 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.20M shares. PepsiCo Inc. shares reached a high of $195.58 and dropped to a low of $192.675 until finishing in the latest session at $194.27.

The one-year PEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.88. The average equity rating for PEP stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $200.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2023, representing the official price target for PepsiCo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on PEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79.

PEP Stock Performance Analysis:

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 6.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.90 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 182.19, while it was recorded at 193.88 for the last single week of trading, and 177.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PepsiCo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

PEP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 7.80%.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $195,592 million, or 74.00% of PEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 130,504,608, which is approximately 1.29% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 110,128,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.38 billion in PEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.58 billion in PEP stock with ownership of nearly 0.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PepsiCo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,511 institutional holders increased their position in PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ:PEP] by around 50,046,530 shares. Additionally, 1,410 investors decreased positions by around 33,414,561 shares, while 395 investors held positions by with 924,017,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,007,478,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEP stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,938,020 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,187,429 shares during the same period.