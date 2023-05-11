Market cap of LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] reaches 1.90B – now what?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LZ] jumped around 2.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.41 at the close of the session, up 24.97%. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM that LegalZoom Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Revenue of $165.9 million for the quarter, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Subscription revenue of $97.3 million for the quarter, an increase of 15% year-over-year.

LegalZoom.com Inc. stock is now 34.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LZ Stock saw the intraday high of $10.74 and lowest of $9.6828 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.62, which means current price is +51.09% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 838.61K shares, LZ reached a trading volume of 6582195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LZ shares is $11.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for LegalZoom.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for LegalZoom.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Underperform rating on LZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LegalZoom.com Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for LZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for LZ in the course of the last twelve months was 26.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has LZ stock performed recently?

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.15. With this latest performance, LZ shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.94, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

LegalZoom.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LegalZoom.com Inc. go to 41.43%.

Insider trade positions for LegalZoom.com Inc. [LZ]

There are presently around $1,341 million, or 65.40% of LZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LZ stocks are: FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 28,625,744, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; TECHNOLOGY CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT IX, LTD., holding 14,302,073 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.88 million in LZ stocks shares; and GPI CAPITAL, L.P., currently with $99.33 million in LZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LegalZoom.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in LegalZoom.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LZ] by around 8,485,729 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 13,104,980 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 107,255,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,846,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LZ stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,997,230 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,404,226 shares during the same period.