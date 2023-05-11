Market cap of Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] reaches 8.32M – now what?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] gained 5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.72 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Jaguar Health Launches AI-powered Web Portal to Support Patient Access to Mytesi, the Company’s FDA-approved Prescription Drug.

AI technology is expected to help make it faster and easier for Mytesi® patients to start and stay on the drug.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) (“Jaguar” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company has launched an artificial intelligence-powered web portal for U.S. healthcare professionals to support patient access to Mytesi (crofelemer), the Company’s FDA-approved antidiarrheal prescription drug indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV

Jaguar Health Inc. represents 1.98 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.32 million with the latest information. JAGX stock price has been found in the range of $0.641 to $0.9349.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 8581122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $225.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69.

Trading performance analysis for JAGX stock

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.76. With this latest performance, JAGX shares gained by 22.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.23 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8210, while it was recorded at 0.6605 for the last single week of trading, and 8.4221 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -287.85 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -866.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.23.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,564, which is approximately -2.286% of the company’s market cap and around 2.06% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 13,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $9000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly 28.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 20,695 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 20,488 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 31,751 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,802 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 15,786 shares during the same period.