Market cap of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] reaches 69.80M – now what?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] jumped around 0.75 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.30 at the close of the session, up 16.48%. The company report on February 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock is now 4.33% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUDI Stock saw the intraday high of $6.88 and lowest of $4.38 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 192.88, which means current price is +103.85% above from all time high which was touched on 04/28/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, HUDI reached a trading volume of 4035231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUDI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has HUDI stock performed recently?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, HUDI shares gained by 56.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 4.83 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.58. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.52.

Return on Total Capital for HUDI is now 3.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.02. Additionally, HUDI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] managed to generate an average of $5,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.83.Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]

There are presently around $2 million, or 0.20% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 291,609, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 70.24% of the total institutional ownership; XTX TOPCO LTD, holding 45,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in HUDI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.17 million in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 452,647 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 2,409 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 15,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 470,614 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 452,647 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,705 shares during the same period.