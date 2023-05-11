Market cap of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] reaches 5.12M – now what?

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX: DXF] surged by $0.03 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.30 during the day while it closed the day at $0.25. The company report on March 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Dunxin Financial Holdings Announces Notification of NYSE American Continued Listing Deficiency.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (“Dunxin” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DXF), a licensed microfinance lender servicing individuals and small and medium enterprises (“SMEs”) in Hubei Province, China, today announced that it had received a deficiency letter (“Letter”) from NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American” or the “Exchange”) on March 6, 2023 stating that the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide (“Company Guide”).

The Letter stated that because the Company’s ADSs had been trading for a low price per share for a substantial period of time, the Company was not in compliance with Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide. The NYSE American staff determined that the Company’s continued listing is predicated on it demonstrating sustained price improvement within a reasonable period of time or effecting a reverse stock split of its securities, which the staff determined to be until September 6, 2023, which could be extended to the Company’s next annual meeting of stockholders to be held in 2023. The Company intends to regain compliance with the NYSE American’s continued listing standards by undertaking a measure or measures that are for the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock has also loss -23.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DXF stock has inclined by 28.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.43% and gained 30.74% year-on date.

The market cap for DXF stock reached $5.12 million, with 20.88 million shares outstanding and 10.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, DXF reached a trading volume of 6376771 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02.

DXF stock trade performance evaluation

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.44. With this latest performance, DXF shares gained by 115.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.49 for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1588, while it was recorded at 0.2421 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2598 for the last 200 days.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] shares currently have an operating margin of -518.91 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -498.29.

Return on Total Capital for DXF is now -19.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.45. Additionally, DXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF] managed to generate an average of -$1,444,231 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [DXF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.09% of DXF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXF stocks are: TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 84,866, which is approximately 197.4% of the company’s market cap and around 49.39% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 60,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in DXF stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $9000.0 in DXF stock with ownership of nearly 84.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited [AMEX:DXF] by around 134,337 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 96,365 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 46,477 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXF stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 96,365 shares during the same period.