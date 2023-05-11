Market cap of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] reaches 2.85M – now what?

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: CNXA] price surged by 12.59 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on March 24, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

On February 21, 2023, the Company had previously announced that it received a letter from the Nasdaq on February 14 2023, indicating that, due to the Company’s failure, in violation of Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), to file its (i) Annual Report on Form 10-K with respect to the fiscal year ended April 30, 2022 and (ii) Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended July 31, 2022 and October 31, 2022 (collectively, the “Delinquent Filings”), by February 13, 2023 (the due date for filing the Delinquent Filings pursuant to an exception to Nasdaq’s Listing Rule previously granted by Nasdaq), absent the submission of a timely appeal by February 21, 2023, trading of the Company’s common stock would be suspended from The Nasdaq Capital Market at the opening of business on February 23, 2023. Nasdaq would also have filed a Form 25-NSE with the SEC, which would have resulted in the removal of the Company’s securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Staff Determination”).

A sum of 5293887 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 878.20K shares. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $0.288 and dropped to a low of $0.1803 until finishing in the latest session at $0.21.

Guru’s Opinion on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNXA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

CNXA Stock Performance Analysis:

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.27. With this latest performance, CNXA shares gained by 38.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNXA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.92 for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1682, while it was recorded at 0.1867 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3617 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.49 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -172.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] managed to generate an average of -$2,324,345 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.05.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [CNXA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.73% of CNXA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNXA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,018,510, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 35.10% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 56,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in CNXA stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $6000.0 in CNXA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:CNXA] by around 77,593 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 84,899 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 966,660 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,152 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNXA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,654 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 84,899 shares during the same period.