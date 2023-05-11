Market cap of Cano Health Inc. [CANO] reaches 628.14M – now what?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] price surged by 25.71 percent to reach at $0.27. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Cano Health Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter 2023.

Raises guidance for full year 2023 membership and total revenue; maintains outlook for medical cost ratio and Adjusted EBITDA.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Pursuing divestiture of certain non-core assets to strengthen its focus on high-performing Medicare Advantage business.

A sum of 11357345 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.10M shares. Cano Health Inc. shares reached a high of $1.41 and dropped to a low of $1.08 until finishing in the latest session at $1.32.

The one-year CANO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 58.49. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $3.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.53. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -12.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.70 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2290, while it was recorded at 1.1200 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2034 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc. [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc. [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $160 million, or 68.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 16,374,893, which is approximately 3.074% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,187,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.37 million in CANO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $15.73 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -5.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cano Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 38,611,119 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 83,259,585 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 730,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,140,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,999,298 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 31,035,555 shares during the same period.