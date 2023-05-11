Market cap of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] reaches 8.66M – now what?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ASTI] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.25 at the close of the session, up 4.30%. The company report on May 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Ascent Solar Technologies Names New CEO.

“We are thrilled that Paul has agreed to take on this leadership role at Ascent during such an important moment in the Company’s journey,” said David Peterson, Chairman of the Board at Ascent Solar Technologies. “Paul brings tremendous financial and executive leadership experience serving middle market companies, that coupled with his depth of thin-film solar knowledge, will propel the Company to its next phases of growth and commercial adoption.”.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stock is now -84.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASTI Stock saw the intraday high of $0.28 and lowest of $0.221 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 18.01, which means current price is +24.93% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 635.75K shares, ASTI reached a trading volume of 3706914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

How has ASTI stock performed recently?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.04. With this latest performance, ASTI shares dropped by -34.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3637, while it was recorded at 0.2377 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7590 for the last 200 days.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1394.81 and a Gross Margin at -70.68. Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1615.55.

Return on Total Capital for ASTI is now -134.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -168.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,255.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 219.82. Additionally, ASTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI] managed to generate an average of -$318,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [ASTI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of ASTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASTI stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 49,608, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 12.50% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 28,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in ASTI stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $6000.0 in ASTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ASTI] by around 157,437 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 250,410 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 247,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASTI stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,454 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 249,951 shares during the same period.