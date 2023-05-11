Market cap of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] reaches 3.05M – now what?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] slipped around -0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -4.72%. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM that AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS ISSUES LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: AMPE) (the “Company”) today released the following letter to stockholders from its Chairman, Kevin Buchi and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Martino.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -10.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMPE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.24 and lowest of $0.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.94, which means current price is +12.22% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 181.88K shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 4050099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has AMPE stock performed recently?

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2389, while it was recorded at 0.2131 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5931 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.34.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Insider trade positions for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.10% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: CVA FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 73,567, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 66,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13000.0 in AMPE stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $13000.0 in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly -64.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 137,721 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 1,611,795 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,316,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 433,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,872 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,481,483 shares during the same period.