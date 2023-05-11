Market Analysts see ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ZFOX] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 10.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:00 AM that ZeroFox Announces Generative AI Capabilities, Develops FoxGPT.

Inspired by ChatGPT, the external cybersecurity innovator begins to release generative AI to augment intelligence workflows.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6221674 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stands at 8.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.44%.

The market cap for ZFOX stock reached $101.82 million, with 116.89 million shares outstanding and 94.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 982.69K shares, ZFOX reached a trading volume of 6221674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZFOX shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZFOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on ZFOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZFOX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has ZFOX stock performed recently?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.50. With this latest performance, ZFOX shares dropped by -56.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZFOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.06 for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5429, while it was recorded at 0.7889 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4623 for the last 200 days.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.80 and a Gross Margin at +27.22. ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -630.87.

Return on Total Capital for ZFOX is now -12.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -150.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.72. Additionally, ZFOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.85.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [ZFOX]

There are presently around $32 million, or 55.40% of ZFOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZFOX stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 18,068,513, which is approximately -0.124% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHLAND MANAGEMENT PARTNERS 9 LLC, holding 14,157,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.02 million in ZFOX stocks shares; and INTEL CORP, currently with $4.08 million in ZFOX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in ZeroFox Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ZFOX] by around 1,849,644 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 345,063 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 39,514,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,709,616 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZFOX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,757,796 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 29,790 shares during the same period.