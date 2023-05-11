Market Analysts see Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gaining to $27. Time to buy?

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RVNC] traded at a low on 05/10/23, posting a -3.72 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $36.21. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Revance Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Provides Corporate Update.

– Q1 total revenue of $49.3 million, a YoY increase of 95.3%.- Q1 RHA® Collection revenue of $30.3 million, a YOY increase of 45.3%.- Q1 DAXXIFY® revenue of $15.4 million, driven by PrevU and March launch.- FDA approves Ajinomoto Biopharma Services, Revance’s contract manufacturer for DAXXIFY®.- Fosun Pharma’s BLA submission for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for glabellar lines accepted for review by China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA).- Conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (RVNC), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided a corporate update.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4023891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Revance Therapeutics Inc. stands at 6.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.72%.

The market cap for RVNC stock reached $2.96 billion, with 80.21 million shares outstanding and 79.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, RVNC reached a trading volume of 4023891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVNC shares is $37.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Revance Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $17, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on RVNC stock. On October 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for RVNC shares from 36 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revance Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 226.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.16.

Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, RVNC shares gained by 15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 144.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.69 for Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 35.76 for the last single week of trading, and 26.55 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.31 and a Gross Margin at +35.58. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -268.87.

Return on Total Capital for RVNC is now -66.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -879.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,321.17. Additionally, RVNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,282.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revance Therapeutics Inc. [RVNC] managed to generate an average of -$667,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revance Therapeutics Inc. go to 11.60%.

There are presently around $2,703 million, or 89.40% of RVNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVNC stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 9,480,156, which is approximately 17.783% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,073,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.14 million in RVNC stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $191.32 million in RVNC stock with ownership of nearly 19.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revance Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Revance Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RVNC] by around 11,616,734 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 6,269,005 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 56,756,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,642,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVNC stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,911,353 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,340,381 shares during the same period.