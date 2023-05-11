Market Analysts see Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RETA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -14.23% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.43%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 6:40 AM that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides an Update on Operational Progress and Clinical Development Programs.

SKYCLARYS® Approved by FDA in the U.S.

Over the last 12 months, RETA stock rose by 336.41%. The one-year Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.2. The average equity rating for RETA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.32 billion, with 36.65 million shares outstanding and 31.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, RETA stock reached a trading volume of 5624909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RETA shares is $114.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RETA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on RETA stock. On December 09, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RETA shares from 110 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 5.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for RETA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1506.88.

RETA Stock Performance Analysis:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.43. With this latest performance, RETA shares dropped by -6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 158.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 336.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RETA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.32, while it was recorded at 101.54 for the last single week of trading, and 48.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] shares currently have an operating margin of -12546.66 and a Gross Margin at +49.01. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14074.95.

Return on Total Capital for RETA is now -48.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -518.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.92. Additionally, RETA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 101.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] managed to generate an average of -$971,654 per employee.Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RETA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,730 million, or 89.30% of RETA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RETA stocks are: CPMG INC with ownership of 2,896,901, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.83% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,705,656 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.54 million in RETA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $226.13 million in RETA stock with ownership of nearly 0.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RETA] by around 6,930,813 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 5,214,392 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 18,061,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,206,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RETA stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,827,356 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,086,295 shares during the same period.