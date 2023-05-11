Market Analysts see Eventbrite Inc. [EB] gaining to $13. Time to buy?

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] gained 17.85% or 1.13 points to close at $7.46 with a heavy trading volume of 7979158 shares. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Eventbrite Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

First quarter revenues climb 39% to reach new three-year high of $77.9 million.

It opened the trading session at $6.51, the shares rose to $7.685 and dropped to $6.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EB points out that the company has recorded 5.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, EB reached to a volume of 7979158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eventbrite Inc. [EB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EB shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Eventbrite Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Eventbrite Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eventbrite Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for EB in the course of the last twelve months was 100.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

Trading performance analysis for EB stock

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.95. With this latest performance, EB shares dropped by -9.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.11 for Eventbrite Inc. [EB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.11, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eventbrite Inc. [EB] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.91 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Eventbrite Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.23.

Return on Total Capital for EB is now -8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 217.19. Additionally, EB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 215.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] managed to generate an average of -$62,865 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 105.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Eventbrite Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eventbrite Inc. go to 46.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

There are presently around $512 million, or 107.75% of EB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EB stocks are: CADIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 8,010,707, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,953,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.34 million in EB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $49.54 million in EB stock with ownership of nearly 1.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eventbrite Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB] by around 10,190,775 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 13,325,774 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 57,334,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,851,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EB stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,893,022 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 4,147,043 shares during the same period.