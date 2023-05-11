Market Analysts see CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gaining to $12. Time to buy?

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] gained 14.91% on the last trading session, reaching $18.81 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:01 PM that CarGurus to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

CarGurus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARG), the No. 1 visited digital auto platform for shopping, buying, and selling new and used vehicles1, today announced that Jason Trevisan, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in fireside chats at the following conferences:.

Jefferies Virtual Internet Summit on Tuesday, May 16th at 1:40 PM ET.

CarGurus Inc. represents 118.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.06 billion with the latest information. CARG stock price has been found in the range of $18.06 to $20.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, CARG reached a trading volume of 4561785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $19.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARG shares from 40 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.60.

Trading performance analysis for CARG stock

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.60. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.38 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.36, while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 15.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CarGurus Inc. [CARG]

There are presently around $1,992 million, or 105.77% of CARG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 14,072,052, which is approximately -7.934% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,370,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.27 million in CARG stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $174.63 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 20,852,418 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 16,049,859 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 68,988,454 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,890,731 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,375,406 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 6,181,299 shares during the same period.