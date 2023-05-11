Market Analysts see Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] gaining to $7. Time to buy?

Benson Hill Inc. [NYSE: BHIL] traded at a high on 05/10/23, posting a 38.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.70. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Benson Hill Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Reported revenues increased 104 percent year-over-year to approximately $135 million, including an increase of 80 percent in proprietary revenues.

Reported gross profit was $9.5 million ($4.3 million when excluding an approximate $5.2 million impact from open mark-to-market timing differences).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3696407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Benson Hill Inc. stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.00%.

The market cap for BHIL stock reached $322.44 million, with 186.85 million shares outstanding and 125.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 555.09K shares, BHIL reached a trading volume of 3696407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHIL shares is $3.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHIL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Benson Hill Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Benson Hill Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BHIL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Benson Hill Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHIL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

How has BHIL stock performed recently?

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.12. With this latest performance, BHIL shares gained by 55.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.78 for Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3553, while it was recorded at 1.2920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4623 for the last 200 days.

Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.79 and a Gross Margin at +0.93. Benson Hill Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.15.

Return on Total Capital for BHIL is now -31.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.77. Additionally, BHIL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 93.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL] managed to generate an average of -$173,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Benson Hill Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Benson Hill Inc. [BHIL]

There are presently around $122 million, or 34.80% of BHIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHIL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,907,945, which is approximately -1.089% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHABET INC., holding 15,352,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.1 million in BHIL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.99 million in BHIL stock with ownership of nearly -0.105% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Benson Hill Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Benson Hill Inc. [NYSE:BHIL] by around 5,249,993 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 3,743,586 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 62,839,801 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,833,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHIL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,030,534 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,716,288 shares during the same period.