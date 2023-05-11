Market Analysts see Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] gaining to $263. Time to buy?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ: AXON] slipped around -34.15 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $192.73 at the close of the session, down -15.05%. The company report on May 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM that Axon Enterprise Set to Join S&P 500; STAG Industrial to Join S&P MidCap 400.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASD: AXON) will replace First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) in the S&P 500, and STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) will replace Axon Enterprise in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, May 4. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) announced that it has taken First Republic Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore First Republic Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Axon Enterprise Inc. stock is now 16.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AXON Stock saw the intraday high of $224.11 and lowest of $186.321 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 229.95, which means current price is +17.04% above from all time high which was touched on 05/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, AXON reached a trading volume of 3721373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXON shares is $243.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXON stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Axon Enterprise Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2023, representing the official price target for Axon Enterprise Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $223, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AXON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axon Enterprise Inc. is set at 8.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXON in the course of the last twelve months was 78.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

How has AXON stock performed recently?

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.74. With this latest performance, AXON shares dropped by -13.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 219.09, while it was recorded at 216.10 for the last single week of trading, and 169.75 for the last 200 days.

Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.84 and a Gross Margin at +61.23. Axon Enterprise Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AXON is now 6.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.06. Additionally, AXON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON] managed to generate an average of $52,158 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Axon Enterprise Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axon Enterprise Inc. go to 25.95%.

Insider trade positions for Axon Enterprise Inc. [AXON]

There are presently around $10,847 million, or 79.20% of AXON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,458,998, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,321,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.22 billion in AXON stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in AXON stock with ownership of nearly 47.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axon Enterprise Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Axon Enterprise Inc. [NASDAQ:AXON] by around 7,039,427 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 4,346,804 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 44,895,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,281,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXON stock had 140 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,699,676 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 240,451 shares during the same period.