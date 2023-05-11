Market Analysts see AppLovin Corporation [APP] falling to $16. Time to buy?

AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ: APP] gained 2.77% or 0.48 points to close at $17.81 with a heavy trading volume of 4567245 shares. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that AppLovin Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) (“AppLovin”), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and posted a Shareholder Letter at investors.applovin.com.

It opened the trading session at $17.74, the shares rose to $18.06 and dropped to $17.565, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APP points out that the company has recorded 19.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -94.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, APP reached to a volume of 4567245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AppLovin Corporation [APP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APP shares is $20.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for AppLovin Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for AppLovin Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppLovin Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for APP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for APP in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

Trading performance analysis for APP stock

AppLovin Corporation [APP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.27. With this latest performance, APP shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.71 for AppLovin Corporation [APP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.22, while it was recorded at 17.31 for the last single week of trading, and 17.65 for the last 200 days.

AppLovin Corporation [APP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppLovin Corporation [APP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.64 and a Gross Margin at +56.31. AppLovin Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.37.

Return on Total Capital for APP is now 3.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 175.92. Additionally, APP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 172.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AppLovin Corporation [APP] managed to generate an average of -$112,915 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.AppLovin Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at AppLovin Corporation [APP]

There are presently around $2,878 million, or 49.30% of APP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APP stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 60,735,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,832,711 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.98 million in APP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $156.91 million in APP stock with ownership of nearly -26.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AppLovin Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in AppLovin Corporation [NASDAQ:APP] by around 33,582,005 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 15,394,498 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 112,638,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,615,329 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APP stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,613,730 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,694,611 shares during the same period.