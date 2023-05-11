LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] Stock trading around $5.50 per share: What’s Next?

LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ: LPSN] surged by $1.15 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $5.9871 during the day while it closed the day at $5.50. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM that LivePerson Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

— Q1 Revenue within and Adjusted EBITDA above guidance range –.

— Reaffirming Full Year 2023 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance –.

LivePerson Inc. stock has also gained 29.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPSN stock has declined by -64.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.65% and lost -45.76% year-on date.

The market cap for LPSN stock reached $363.94 million, with 76.11 million shares outstanding and 70.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, LPSN reached a trading volume of 4230462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPSN shares is $5.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPSN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for LivePerson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2023, representing the official price target for LivePerson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $6, while ROTH MKM kept a Neutral rating on LPSN stock. On March 16, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for LPSN shares from 15 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LivePerson Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.92.

LPSN stock trade performance evaluation

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.72. With this latest performance, LPSN shares gained by 15.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.53 for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 10.22 for the last 200 days.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.35 and a Gross Margin at +59.03. LivePerson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -43.85.

Return on Total Capital for LPSN is now -22.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,091.27. Additionally, LPSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,084.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] managed to generate an average of -$173,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.LivePerson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for LivePerson Inc. [LPSN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LivePerson Inc. go to 25.00%.

LivePerson Inc. [LPSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $354 million, or 87.90% of LPSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,126,348, which is approximately 0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,227,882 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.75 million in LPSN stocks shares; and STARBOARD VALUE LP, currently with $38.53 million in LPSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LivePerson Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in LivePerson Inc. [NASDAQ:LPSN] by around 5,154,205 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 4,864,418 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 54,409,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,428,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPSN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,836,868 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,041,939 shares during the same period.