Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] stock Reiterated by Pivotal Research Group analyst, price target now $25

Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ: LBTYK] plunged by -$1.09 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $19.87 during the day while it closed the day at $18.45. The company report on May 9, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Liberty Global Reports Q1 2023 Results.

Continued commercial momentum in Q1 across our FMC Champions, including a strong broadband performance in the U.K.

Announced intentions to buyout remaining Telenet stake and redomicile to Bermuda.

Liberty Global plc stock has also loss -5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LBTYK stock has declined by -16.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.96% and lost -5.04% year-on date.

The market cap for LBTYK stock reached $8.27 billion, with 271.21 million shares outstanding and 249.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, LBTYK reached a trading volume of 3500813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LBTYK shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LBTYK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Liberty Global plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Liberty Global plc is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for LBTYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38.

LBTYK stock trade performance evaluation

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, LBTYK shares dropped by -10.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LBTYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.91, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 20.19 for the last 200 days.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.14 and a Gross Margin at +25.72. Liberty Global plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for LBTYK is now 0.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.33. Additionally, LBTYK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Liberty Global plc [LBTYK] managed to generate an average of $58,634 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Liberty Global plc [LBTYK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,688 million, or 86.18% of LBTYK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LBTYK stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 47,504,310, which is approximately -0.723% of the company’s market cap and around 7.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,014,557 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.3 million in LBTYK stocks shares; and LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP, currently with $195.24 million in LBTYK stock with ownership of nearly -10.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Liberty Global plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Liberty Global plc [NASDAQ:LBTYK] by around 16,249,316 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 18,742,510 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 204,919,456 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 239,911,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LBTYK stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 775,245 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,160,170 shares during the same period.